Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 361.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Standex International by 565.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Standex International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.67. 10,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,011. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,020 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

