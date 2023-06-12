StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
