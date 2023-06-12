StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

