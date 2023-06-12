StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Shares of SSYS opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
