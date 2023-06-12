StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SSYS opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

