StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.4 %

HSON stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

