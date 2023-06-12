StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $447.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kimball International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in Kimball International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,088,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kimball International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.