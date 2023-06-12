StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.