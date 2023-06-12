StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $4.60 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

