Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:INN opened at $6.86 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner acquired 21,870 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

