Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Sells $52,983.48 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $52,983.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,289 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,458.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 257,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.55.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.
About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
