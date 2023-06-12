Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.67.
SGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Surge Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
TSE SGY opened at C$7.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The firm has a market cap of C$738.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.75. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.95.
Surge Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
