Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.67.

SGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE SGY opened at C$7.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The firm has a market cap of C$738.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.75. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.95.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.1411936 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.