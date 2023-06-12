Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth $3,946,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 211,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,385. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 174.57% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

