Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $99,811.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

