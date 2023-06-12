Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,999,000 after acquiring an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 271,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 143,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.42.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.30. 307,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,859. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.