Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,999,000 after acquiring an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 271,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 143,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.42.
Insider Activity
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.30. 307,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,859. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.35.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.