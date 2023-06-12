Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.