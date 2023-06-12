Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.43%.

(Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.