Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 211,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.64. The company had a trading volume of 98,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,280. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.57.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

