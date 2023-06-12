Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $17.89 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.