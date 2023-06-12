Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $17.89 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2358 per share. This is an increase from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

