Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Signet Jewelers Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.33. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 3.6 %

SIG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday.

SIG stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

