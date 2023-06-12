Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

