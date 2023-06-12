Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,401 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 174,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,442. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

