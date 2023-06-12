The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AES by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

