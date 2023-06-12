The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALL. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

NYSE:ALL opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.61. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

