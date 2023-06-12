The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share.
Allstate Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:ALL opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.61. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.
