The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $49.34. 321,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,051. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

