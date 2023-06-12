The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The Carlyle Group worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.18. 665,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

