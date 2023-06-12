The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

GPS stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,582 shares of company stock worth $283,516 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth about $154,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GAP in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

