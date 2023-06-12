The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,881 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.56. 1,299,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,055. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

