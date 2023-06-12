The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.26.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

