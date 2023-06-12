The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,216 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 192,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,067. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.