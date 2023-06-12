The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.52 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

