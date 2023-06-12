The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HST traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

