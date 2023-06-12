The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Block were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,834,000 after acquiring an additional 213,510 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Block by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Block by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,618,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.84. 2,140,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,850,131. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.