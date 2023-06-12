The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 206 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Five Below worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average of $192.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

