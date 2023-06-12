The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,036 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,055 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RCL stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.61. 2,477,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,010. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.