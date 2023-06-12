The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,989 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Southern by 70.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,517,000 after acquiring an additional 841,094 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,678 shares of company stock worth $10,992,871 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

