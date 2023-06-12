Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $29,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.23. 124,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,021. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.