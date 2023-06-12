THOR Industries, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for THOR Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

THO stock opened at $93.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

