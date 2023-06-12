Torrid Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Torrid’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

