Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$60.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.34 and a twelve month high of C$84.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.58. The company has a market cap of C$20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 8.45%.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

