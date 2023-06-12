Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Holdings Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,649 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $7,097,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $33.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading

