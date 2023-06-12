Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 234,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

