Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives $23.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

TFPM stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

