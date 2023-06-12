Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $30,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,032,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,957,000 after purchasing an additional 159,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,482,000 after purchasing an additional 111,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $393.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,743 shares of company stock worth $8,617,334. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.