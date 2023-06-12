Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,521 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $41.39. 7,573,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,156,301. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

