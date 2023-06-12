UCB (UCBJY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 344 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UCB to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -259.36% -66.53% -13.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UCB and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 410 1347 3417 28 2.59

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UCB currently has a consensus target price of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.19%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 86.21%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UCB is more favorable than its competitors.

22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,574.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UCB and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 60.14 UCB Competitors $129.66 million $3.05 million 71.36

UCB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UCB beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

