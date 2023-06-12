Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 1.27. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 52,556 shares of company stock valued at $220,284 over the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.