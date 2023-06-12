Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Performance
ULBI stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 1.27. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Ultralife
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
Further Reading
