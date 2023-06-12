United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

United Airlines stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

