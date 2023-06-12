United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 0.2 %

United Rentals stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $389.88. The stock had a trading volume of 270,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.