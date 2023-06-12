Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

