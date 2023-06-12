V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of V.F. by 755.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 179,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 41,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.25. 2,021,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $48.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

