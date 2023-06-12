Valmont Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $15.42 Per Share (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $15.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.39. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.67.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $277.56 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average is $311.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,339,000 after buying an additional 213,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,415,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $17,706,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

